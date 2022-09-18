BJP public meeting a flop: Medak MP

Sangareddy: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said the BJP public meeting at Parade Grounds was an utter flop.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Telangana Jateeya Samikyata Vajrotsavalu in Sangareddy on Saturday, he said union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting failed to attract people. “The BJP tried to further its political interests by holding the meeting. But the event showed that the party has no public acceptance,” he said.

The MP said BJP leaders were trying to gain politically by speaking about temples and mosques, and that Saturday’s programme was one such attempt. He said the TRS would support it if they come up with a programme to help the poor.

Unlike the BJP meeting, Reddy said, the Telangana government’s programmes were a grand success. He said they yet again proved that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was the only leader working for the State and its people.