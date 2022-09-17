BJP holds September 17 to gain politically: Tammineni

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:15 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

The CPI-M State Secretary said that the BJP Party was trying to gain politically by organising September 17 in a grand way in Hyderabad.

Sangareddy: Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI-M Tammineni Veerabhadram has sought to know what kind of role the Bharatiya Janata Party played a role in the integration of Telangana in India. The CPI-M State Secretary said that the BJP Party was trying to gain politically by organising September 17 in a grand way in Hyderabad.

Speaking to news reporters on the sidelines of the Veera Telangana Rytangan Sayuda Poratam meeting on Saturday, Veerabadram said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was announcing that they will dethrone the Telangana government if the BJP candidate wins the Munugode MLA election.

Questioning the BJP on what kind of message they wanted to send among the people, Veerabadram said that BJP was trying to threaten Opposition leaders IT and ED raids. The Communist leader said that the saffron Party was trying to gain politically by raising religious sentiment in Telangana.

However, the CPI-M Secretary said that the Communist Party will never allow the BJP to form government in Telangana. He said that only Communist Party had led the Telangana Armed Struggle in Telangana. Veerabadram said that the then Congress Party had integrated Hyderabad State in India fearing that the Communists would take over Telangana.

The Communist leader said the Congress government killed more Communist guerrillas than the Nizam. Veerabadram welcomed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao from launching a national party. CPM leaders Chukka Ramulu, Jayaraj, Manik Athimela and others were present.