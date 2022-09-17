Poster highlighting injustice to Telangana greets Amit Shah

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:59 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Posters with a slogan explaining injustice done to Telangana greeted union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the city to attend ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrations organized at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Saturday. A poster put up near Parade Grounds said: “Modi Sarkar gave Rs.300 crore for 60 years of Goa Liberation Day and zero for Telangana National Integration Day.”

A request was also made to Shah in the poster stating, “Amit Shahji on September 17, Can you announce for Telangana too?” The poster near the Parade Grounds drew the attention of the people who came to attend the celebrations.