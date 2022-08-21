BJP public meeting at Munugode turns out to be a flop show

Published Date - 08:29 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Nalgonda: Munugode Samara Sabha, the public meeting of BJP turned out to be a mediocre affair with less than 70,000 people attending it as against three lakh people touted by the BJP.

The BJP leaders made arrangements for public meeting in 30 acres on Chandur road at Munugode.

Earlier, the BJP leaders announced that three lakh people would be mobilised for the public meeting.

But less than 70 thousand people tuned up at the public meeting even though the BJP leaders made every effort to make it a success. The BJP has mobilised public to the meeting from Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhongir district and arranged special vehicles for the purpose.

A video became viral in the social media in which a woman was picking up argument with BJP leader for giving Rs 300 instead of Rs 500 as promised for attending the public meeting.