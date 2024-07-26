Telangana: Indian Army Jawan from Nalgonda dies in Assam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 07:47 AM

Nalgonda: An Indian Army jawan Mahesh, hailing from Madarigudem in the district passed away due to ill health, according to reports reachign here. Mahesh, aged around 24 years had been serving in Assam for the last one year.

A pall of gloom descended on the village as the information about Mahesh’s death was conveyed to the parents by the Indian Army officials.

It was said that Mahesh fell ill and was admitted to a hospital for sometime and passed away last night. The Assam government is making arrangements to send his mortal remains to Nalgonda. More details are awaited.