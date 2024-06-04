BJP retains Adilabad

Adilabad: The BJP retained the Adilabad Parliament segment for the second time in a row. The party’s Godam Nagesh won against Congress candidate Athram Suguna by a margin of over 90,000 votes.

Nagesh polled 5,62,162 votes, while Suguna registered 4,71,230 votes and BRS nominee Athram Sakku won 1,36,380 votes. Nagesh won by 90,932 votes, which was substantially higher than what the party candidate, Soyam Bapu Rao secured in 2019 when he defeated Nagesh, who was the TRS candidate then, by 58,560 votes.

A government teacher turned politician, Nagesh recorded more votes than Suguna in all rounds, with victory being confirmed by the 10th round itself. He got more votes than his opponents in seven Assembly constituencies namely Adilabad, Boath, Nirmal, Mudhole, Khanapur, Asifabad and Sirpur (T) that form Adilabad Parliament segment. Nagesh had won from Adilabad on a TRS (now BRS) ticket in 2014.

He, however, was defeated by the BJP’s Soyam Bapu Rao in 2019. An MA and M Ed graduate, he worked as a teacher before being elected as MLA twice i.e., 1994 and 2009.

He served as Tribal Welfare Minister from 1994 to 1999 after winning as Boath MLA in his maiden attempt. Suguna stood in the second spot in her first attempt of contesting in the elections. She was a teacher before foraying into politics.

Suguna had resigned her teacher post though she had 13 years of service left and joined the Congress on March 12. She was a human rights activist as well.