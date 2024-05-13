BJP lodges complaint with CEO against Revanth

Telangana BJP lodges complaint with EC over Chief Minsiter Revanth Reddy addressing press conference after casting his vote

By K Srinivas Reddy Published Date - 13 May 2024, 03:45 PM

Hyderabad: The BJP on Monday lodged a complaint with State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for holding a press conference and making several appeals to the voters.

In its complaint, the BJP alleged that the Chief Minister after casting his vote at a polling booth in Kondangal assembly segment in Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency held a press conference and urged people not to vote for the BJP. The press conference was telecast live which was strictly prohibited under the silent period rule of Section 126 of the Representation of Peoples Act and Model Code of Conduct, the complaint stated.

BJP State general secretary Bangaru Shruthi, who lodged a complaint with the CEO, urged the Election Commission to take action against Revanth Reddy.