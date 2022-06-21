BJP ruled states far away from Telangana in per capita income: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:44 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Peddapalli: Finance Minister, T Harish Rao informed that per capita income of Telangana was far ahead than that of the BJP ruled states. For instance, while Telangana has Rs 2.78 lakh per capita income, Uttar Pradesh has only Rs 70,000. Not only Uttar Pradesh but many BJP ruled states were also far away from Telangana in the growth track, said Harish Rao while reacting to the double engine mantra being chanted by BJP leaders.

When the separate state was formed, per capita income of Telangana was Rs 1.24 lakh. However, it has been scaled up to Rs 2.78 lakh because of innovative steps taken by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekahar Rao. Though it was a newly formed state, Telangana has achieved a lot during the last seven years. It was also presumed by the Telangana protagonist Prof Jayashankar.

Harish Rao remembered the services rendered to separate Telangana agitation by Jayashankar on the occasion of the latter’s death anniversary. On his way to Manthani to inaugurate Mother and Child Health Center, Harish Rao halted for a while in Peddapalli and paid tributes to Jayashankar by garlanding his portrait on Tuesday.

Aspirations of Jayashankar have been fulfilled after the formation of the separate state. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was taking all steps to take forward the aspirations of Jayashankar, who sacrificed his entire life for separate state agitation. In his book ‘Nillu, Nidulu and Niyamakalu’, Jayashakar explained how the Telangana state would benefit if a separate state was formed. As presumed by the late Prof, water needs have been fulfilled by constructing Kaleshwaram and other irrigation projects.

About 2.50 lakh jobs are being filled with 95 percent of Telangana people.

During united Andhra Pradesh, 40 percent of Telangana jobs used to be filled by Andhra people. However, the Telangana government brought a new zonal system by providing 95 percent jobs to local people through presidential order.

The services done to separate state agitation by Jayashankar was priceless and the later leader had played a vital role in sustaining Telangana agitation for four decades from first phase of agitation to final phase by educating youth, students and intellectuals.

Acting as a mentor to Chandrashekhar Rao, Jayashankar had strongly argued before Sri Krishna committee about the importance of forming the separate state. Referring to the December 9 statement made by the then UPA government led by Congress party in favor of Telangana, the finance minister informed that Jayashakar himself wrote that statement.