BJP slightly ahead of nearest rival in Dubbak by-election counting

Hyderabad: BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao was slightly ahead of his nearest rival Solipeta Sujatha of TRS party. According to the official results up to the second round Raghunandan Rao polled 9223 votes, Sujatha 7964 and Srinivas Reddy of Congress was polled only 1931 votes. Sources say that the BJP candidate has registered a lead of 1259 votes over his nearest rival after the third round and continued lead even during the fourth round. However official details of the third and fourth rounds were awaited.

Counting of votes in the Dubbak by-election has begun at the Indur Engineering College at Siddipet on Tuesday morning. While the postal and service votes were counted first the counting of votes polled in EVM machines was undertaken later on. Arrangements for counting of votes were made by the officials by strictly adhering to Covid-19 regulations.

The counting process will be over in 23 rounds and 14 tables each were arranged in two different halls. Counting of slips from five VVPATs will also be undertaken. The counting is undergoing under strict police vigil. Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis has said that around 357 strong police personnel were deployed at the counting centre. In all 1, 64,192 (82.61 %) votes were polled on November 3.

