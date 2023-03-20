BJP spreading misinformation against Telangana govt: Former MLC Naradasu Laxman

Former MLC Naradasu Laxman said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was spreading misinformation against the State government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Former MLC Naradasu Laxman said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was spreading misinformation against the State government which was implementing innovative welfare schemes and incredibly developing Telangana on many fronts.

He was addressing cadres of BRS during a preparatory meeting for ensuing Athmeya Sammelanam, held in Kaghaznagar on Monday.

Laxman stated that the BJP which was unable to digest the governance of the BRS was spreading false propaganda against the government.

He asked cadres to create awareness among the public over innovative schemes and unprecedented developmental activities taken up Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He advised them to effectively use social media platforms to counter allegations of the activists of the saffron party.

MLAs Athram Sakku and Koneru Konappa, Zilla Parishad chairperson Kova Laxmi, agriculture market committee chairman Kasam Srinivas, municipal chairman Saddam Hussain and vice chairman R Girish Kumar attended the meeting.