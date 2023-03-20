BRS MPs stage protests in Parliament, demanding for JPC probe into Hindenburg-Adani issue

BRS members staged protests along with the Opposition members demanding for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani issue.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:20 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Oppn MPs give suspension notices over Adani issue in Parliament. (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: The BRS members staged protests along with the Opposition members demanding for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani issue, inside the Parliament for sixth consecutive day on Monday.

Soon after they met at 11 am, both the Houses were adjourned till 2 pm. The ruling BJP too raised slogans against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on democracy in India.

Minutes after proceedings started in both the Houses at 11 am, the BRS MPs rushed into the well, along with members from AAP and other parties.

They demanded for JPC probe on the Adani Group. They raised slogans against the Centre and continued their protests, leading to adjournment of both the Houses.

Later, the BRS MPs took out a rally on the Parliament premises and staged protests at Mahatma Gandhi statue.