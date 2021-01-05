BJP stages protest demanding formation of GHMC council

The corporators alleged that the State government was delaying the formation of the council although the results of the GHMC elections were announced a month ago.

By | Published: 3:33 pm 3:53 pm

Hyderabad: Police on Tuesday foiled an attempt of Bharatiya Janata Party corporators to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan. The newly elected BJP corporators were staging a protest demanding formation of the GHMC council.

The corporators alleged that the State government was delaying the formation of the council although the results of the GHMC elections were announced a month ago.

The police who were posted in front of Pragathi Bhavan immediately closed the gates and did not allow them to cross the barricades. The corporators were taken into preventive custody and shifted to different police stations.

There was a traffic slowdown on the Somajiguda stretch due to the flash protest.

