BJP to court OBCs, minorities with ‘Gaon Gaon Chalo, Ghar Ghar Chalo’

For the same, the party's OBC Morcha will kickstart a mass outreach programme across the country.

By IANS Updated On - 11:04 AM, Sun - 26 February 23

New Delhi: With focus on the OBC community and minorities, the BJP has started galvanising its cadre in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The programme targeting OBCs and minorities has been titled ‘Gaon Gaon Chalo, Ghar Ghar Chalo Abhiyan’, and will start from April 6 to April 14.

The campaign will be led by the BJP’s OBC Morcha National President K. Laxman.

“OBC Morcha President K. Laxman will start this campaign from Telangana. This campaign will be run in 28 states,” a party source said.

“The party’s National President J.P. Nadda asked to run this campaign between April 6-14 for the development and welfare of the poor. There is OBC population of 70 to 72 crore across the country and this campaign will play a big role in the upcoming elections,” the source added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed party members to connect with Muslim community like Pasmanda and Bohra even if they don’t vote for the BJP.

Following the instructions, the party has taken the resolution to connect with Pasmanda Muslims and for the same it will connect and campaign in 900 villages of Pasmanda.

The BJP’s foundation day is on April 6, while Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary is on April 14, and thus the date for the campaign has been chosen from April 6 to 14. “We will run the campaign for nine days,” a BJP leader said.

Target will be to communicate with the public about the achievement of the Modi government during the campaign.

Key focus of the campaign will be to highlight the government’s initiatives taken for the OBC community, giving constitutional status to backward classes, and giving reservations in exams like NEET etc. Under the campaign, the party’s target is to reach atleast 9-10 lakh houses across one lakh villages. Chaupal will be set up, wherein works of the opposition parties will be compared with that of the BJP. The focus will be on more than 100 Lok Sabha constituencies, the source elaborated.

BJP leaders will also tell OBC voters “how the Congress, Left and other opposition parties opposed the OBC reservation in local body elections but BJP governments in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh tried to restore it. The OBC voters will also be apprised about 27 OBC leaders in Prime Minister Modi’s cabinet.

Preparation are also being made to answer questions related to caste census and Ramcharit Manas controversy during the campaign.

In these nine days campaign, BJP workers, leaders, ministers will reach 1 lakh villages and 10 lakh houses and will tell the OBC voters about the decisions taken for them during the nine years of the Modi government.

A BJP leader said, “There are a total of 12,000 mandal committees in the whole country and one mandal will go to 10 villages and run this campaign in full swing.” Efforts will be made to connect every religion with the party, he added.