BJP toppling govts to tweak constitution: Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 10:47 PM

Revanth Reddy

Jagtial: Continuing his tirade on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeking 400 MP seats, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that BJP was toppling the state governments as part of their conspiracy to abolish reservations by changing the constitution. Besides 2/3 majority in Lok Sabha, approval of 50 percent state assemblies was essential to change the constitution. So, BJP was toppling state governments. So far, eight state assemblies including Maharashtra and others were topped, CM made these comments while participating in Jana Jatara public meeting held in Rajarampalli of Yendapalli mandal on Friday.

British rulers, who started population census in the country in the year 1881, had done it for every ten years. After independence, the Congress government had also continued it without fail. However, the BJP government stopped it. Though it was scheduled to be done in 2021, the BJP government had not taken up. As part of their conspiracy to abolish reservations, BJP avoided census and was opposing caste based census.

Stating that the Indian constitution was in danger, Revanth Reddy questioned who had given the right for BJP to abolish the reservations of SC, ST, weaker sections, who constitute 90 percent population of the country. Modi, who would not listen to anyone, would eradicate reservations if the BJP was voted to power for the third time. If the people wanted to continue reservations, they should stand by Gandhi family.

A number of leaders from SC, ST communities became union ministers, state ministers, MLAs, MPs and occupied other posts only because of reservations provided in the constitution by Dr BR Ambedkar. Based on the demand from weaker sections, 25 percent reservations were provided to backward classes, who constitute 52 percent of the population, by constituting the BP Mandal commission. However, all reservations are going to be ended.

CM came down heavily on Modi for showing stepmother love on Telangana while sanctioning all the projects to Gujarat.