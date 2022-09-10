‘BJP, TRS do not have moral rights to seek votes in Munugode’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:47 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

TPCC president slammed that Central Government had sanctioned a bullet train to Gujarat but had sidelined the development and welfare of Telangana

Hyderabad: The State Congress stated that BJP and ruling TRS parties do not have moral right to seek votes in Munugode by-poll as they failed to address the long-pending demands of people in the constituency. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said if the BJP was committed for Telangana’s welfare, then it should accord national status to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project.

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, the TPCC president slammed that Central Government had sanctioned a bullet train to Gujarat but had sidelined the development and welfare of Telangana. Stating that AICC Chief Sonia Gandhi had recognized the services rendered by former MP Palvai Goverdhan Reddy by approving his daughter Palvai Sravanthi as Congress candidate in Munugode by-poll, he said.

From September 18, the Congress would launch a rigorous campaign in the constituency. Already, senior leaders have been assigned mandal-wise activities and responsibilities, he added and assured the ticket aspirants that party leadership would allot appropriate posts to them in the party.