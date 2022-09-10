| Come Up With One Nation One Procurement Policy Ktr Demands Centre

Come up with ‘One Nation-One Procurement’ policy: KTR demands Centre

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:38 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Hyderabad: Stating that the decision to ban export of broken rice and 20 percent export duty on a few varieties exposed Central Government’s lack of vision on food security, TRS Working President and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao demanded that the BJP Government to come up with a ‘One Nation- One Procurement’ policy.

Telangana Government has been insisting on a uniform procurement policy but the Central Government was not considering the demand due to political differences, he said.

After restrictions on wheat exports, the Central Government imposed a ban on export of broken rice. This was mainly due to depleting rice, wheat and broken rice stocks in the FCI godowns and at other centres, the Minister said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

During Yasangi season early this year, when Telangana Government urged the Centre to procure paddy produced in the State, it had refused. High percentage of broken rice in the stocks and enough reserves in the FCI godowns that cater for the next four years, were cited as reasons.

In contrast, within six months the BJP Government took a ‘U’ turn and imposed a ban on broken rice. union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal should spell out the reasons for the current crisis, he demanded.

He also reminded that union Minister had asked Telangana Government to make people in the State habituated to consuming broken rice.

This current crisis has exposed the Central Government’s failure in long-term planning to ensure availability of sufficient stocks. It was unfortunate that BJP Government has no proper understanding, vision and planning for national development and public welfare, he said.

“Due to BJP Government’s illogical decisions and grudge against farmers, especially those from Telangana, a threat of food grain shortage is looming large in the country” KT Rama Rao said.

Due to Telangana Government’s initiatives like Rythu Bandhu, free power supply and sufficient water to farming community, the State emerged as one of the leading producers of paddy in the country.

However, farmers in the State faced severe difficulties after the Modi Government refused to buy paddy during Yasangi. Not confining to these ill-thought decisions, the Central Government had also exerted

pressure on the States Governments to desist farmers from cultivating paddy and take up alternate crops cultivation.

As a result, compared to last season, paddy cultivation has decreased by about 95 lakh acres across the country in the current season. This would result in the production declining by 12 to 15 million tonnes, he pointed out adding “that is the reason behind Centre imposing ban on export of broken rice.”

At least now, the BJP Government should revise its policies and accord top priority to people’s welfare.

The country was on the verge of facing food shortage due to the Government’s politically motivated decisions and should desist from discrimination towards progressive States, he stressed.

The Central Government should ensure there were no food security issues by procuring paddy and other grains from leading producers like Telangana, he demanded the union Minister.