Palvai Sravanthi is Congress candidate for Munugode by-election

Nalgonda: Palvai Sravanthi will be the Congress candidate for ensuing by-election to Munigode assembly constituency as All India Congress Committee (AICC) has finalized her name.

With this, the senior Congress leaders from the district have apparently achieved upper hand over TPCC president A Revanth Reddy in selection of the party candidate. Revanth Reddy was lobbying for a ticket for his follower Chamala Krishna Reddy. But from the beginning, senior Congress leaders K Jana Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ramreddy Damodar Reddy supported the candidature of Sravanthi.

Sravanthi is daughter of senior Congress leader Palvai Govardhan Reddy, who was elected to Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh from Munugode for five terms. She is AICC member and practicing advocate at High Court of Telangana. She worked as campaign manager for Congress for Munugode assembly constituency in 1999 elections. She had also contested in the 2014 assembly elections as an independent candidate and stood second place by securing 27,441 votes.

It is learnt that Sravanthi, Chamala Krishna Reddy, Palle Ravi and Ponna Kailash Netha were vying for the party ticket. After her name was finalised, Sravanthi said it was her responsibility to bring victory to the Congress in the by-elections. Even through several leaders tried for the opportunity, the party high command felt that she was suitable candidate for the by-elections. The Congress leaders of the state as well as Munugode assembly constituency already decided to work unitedly for the victory of Congress candidate, who ever may be it, she reminded.

She opined that the affection of people of Munugode towards her father, failures of TRS government and opportunistic politics of BJP would help for to win in the by-election.