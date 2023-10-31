BJP turned India into “unemployed nation”, says KTR

G Kishan Reddy who proved to be an inefficient Union Minister and made zero contribution to development of Telangana and its people, lacks the moral authority to discuss job appointment, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao criticised the BJP, alleging that the party has turned India into a “unemployed nation.” He said BJP State president G Kishan Reddy who proved to be an inefficient Union Minister and made zero contribution to development of Telangana and its people, lacks the moral authority to discuss job appointments.

In a strong retort to Kishan Reddy’s allegations, Rama Rao pointed out that India was witnessing the highest ever unemployment rate of last 45 years during Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s tenure. He said Prime Minister Modi, who promised to generate two crore jobs annually, has failed to fulfill his commitment and cheated the nation’s youth.

Challenging Kishan Reddy, the BRS working president questioned whether any State government in India had filled as many job vacancies as the Telangana State government did in the past decade. While around 1,60,000 government posts were already filled successfully, the process of recruitments to another 70,000 posts is underway. He criticised the BJP for pursuing legal cases and creating obstacles in the government job recruitments.

Rama Rao dared Kishan Reddy to make the BJP-led Central government release a ‘white paper’ on the number of jobs filled over last ten years and the existing vacancies in various departments. He stated that more than 16 lakh Central government jobs are lying vacant.

The Minister said that despite the Centre canceling projects like the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) and refraining from establishing Bayyaram Steel factory and other provisions promised under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the Telangana government succeeded in attracting investments in private sector and creating over 24 lakh jobs in key sectors like IT, manufacturing, pharma and others.