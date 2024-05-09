Revanth asks ECI to book cases against Navneet Rana

Objecting to her remarks, the Chief Minister wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah to spell out their stand on the BJP leader’s comments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 09:45 PM

Hyderabad: Taking serious objection to BJP leader Navneet Rana’s comments, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wanted the Election Commission of India (ECI) to book criminal cases and arrest her for making such remarks.

Participating in a party campaign programme here on Wednesday, the BJP leader had threatened AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, saying that “if the police were removed from duty for 15 seconds, the brothers would not know from where they came and where they went”.

“Do you support her comments, if not suspend her from the party,” he said while addressing a public meeting at Saroornagar.

Appealing to the people not to fall prey to the BJP’s communal politics, he said the BJP was triggering communal differences and instigating people to derive political mileage.

Peace and harmony was prevailing in Hyderabad but the BJP wants to disturb the secular fabric of the city, he said, adding that the Congress government would develop Hyderabad into a global city.