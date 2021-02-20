BJP will form government in Telangana in 2023: Bandi

He was speaking at a rally organised in Hyderabad on the occasion of Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on Friday

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday said the sacrifices of karsevaks would not go waste as the party would complete the construction of Ayodhya temple. Participating in a rally organised at Borabanda on the occasion of Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, he said that with the inspiration from Shivaji Maharaj, the BJP would form the government in the State in 2023 elections and at the same time it would complete the construction of Ayodhya temple also.

He called upon the Hindus to unite for fight against the government, which is attempting to hurt the sentiments of majority people in the State. He found fault with the police for refusing to give permission to put up the statue of Shivaji Maharaj. He sought to know as to why the police were booking cases against the innocent activists for stopping cow slaughtering and religious conversions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

