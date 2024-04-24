Farmers ready to revolt against Congress government: KTR

Rama Rao said the public had realised the difference between the previous BRS government led by K Chandrashekhar Rao and the present government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 09:26 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said farmers have prepared themselves to revolt against the Congress government since the latter failed to fulfill the aspirations of ryots.

Under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana was developed as a role model to the nation by taking up various developmental programmes.

Besides making agriculture more profitable, welfare schemes were provided to each and every house. However, intolerance among the public against the State government had intensified in just four months.

Speaking at party meetings at Veernapalli and Yellareddypet mandals, Rama Rao said the Congress had fielded a dummy candidate in Karimnagar to help the victory of BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Except for using religion for politics,

Sanjay Kumar would not talk about development, he said. Rama Rao also said Chandrashekhar Rao would visit Sircilla on May 10 as part of his election campaign.