BJP is British Janata Party, says Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 09:22 PM

Hyderabad: Dubbing the BJP as British Janata Party, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the BJP was drawing inspiration from the East India Company to implement British agendas and abolish SC, ST, OBC and Minority reservations.

The East India Company had entered India from Surat, Gujarat and in the name of business, had occupied the entire nation. Similarly, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah, who were from Gujarat, want to abolish reservations and implement East India company policies, he said at a road show at Rajendranagar on Thursday.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy said the River Musi Front development project from Vikarabad to Nalgonda would be taken up with Rs.1 lakh crore. To execute this project, the State government needs approvals from the Centre, for which Congress candidate G Ranjith Reddy would support him.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister had earlier announced the River Musi Front Development project with an estimated budget of Rs.50,000 crore.

Also slamming the BJP for its anti-people policies, he asked BJP Chevella candidate Konda Visveshwar Reddy to spell out his stand on the saffron party’s agenda of abolishing reservations.

Meanwhile, as the Chief Minister was addressing the gathering, one person collapsed, following which Revanth Reddy immediately asked the police to shift the person into an ambulance.