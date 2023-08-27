BJP will not have alliance with BRS: Amit Shah

No question of having any kind of alliance with BRS as it had joined hands with the AIMIM, said Amit Shah

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Khammam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a gathering at a public meeting, Raithu Gosa BJP Bharosa, in Khammam, Telangana, Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Refuting allegations by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge that the BRS had joined hands with the BJP, union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said his party did not have any kind of understanding with the BRS. Neither did it wish to have one in future.

Responding to Kharge during a public meeting in Khammam here on Sunday, Shah said there was no question of having any kind of alliance with BRS as it had joined hands with the AIMIM. “We cannot share the dias with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Where is the question of joining hands with his party? We will never join hands with the BRS which has close relations with the Majlis,” he said.

Accusing the Congress of having a secret deal with BRS, Shah alleged that both the parties were working in tandem and that they would join hands after the Assembly polls. “Congress and BRS are moving together with an agenda and accusing BJP of having an understanding with BRS. Let me clarify we do not have any intention to join hands with BRS,” he said.

