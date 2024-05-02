Kavitha’s bail plea deferred till May 6

Currently, Kavitha, the daughter of BRS supremo and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is in judicial custody till May 7.

By IANS Updated On - 2 May 2024, 10:48 PM

File photo

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday deferred till May 6 the pronouncement of its order on BRS MLC K Kavitha’s bail application in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

She was first arrested by the ED and later by the CBI on April 11 while she was in Tihar Jail.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court had then sent her to CBI’s custody noting that a “detailed and sustained interrogation” of the accused is necessary