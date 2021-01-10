BJP will sweep to power in Telangana in 2023: Tarun Chug

Tarun Chug visited Sri Yadadri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple and participated in a special pooja programme.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State in-charge Tarun Chug on Sunday exuded confidence that the BJP would enjoy a landslide victory in the next elections in all states including Telangana state as the wave of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was continuing.

Tarun Chug visited Sri Yadadri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple and participated in a special pooja programme.

Later, speaking at a media conference, Tarun Chug said that 3,000 youth sacrificed lives during 1969 Telangana agitation and hundreds of youth ended their lives for the cause of Telangana statehood during Telangana agitation-2000. But, the families of Telangana martyrs were not getting justice even after formation of separate state, he charged.

He alleged that the people participated in the agitation dreaming Bangaru Telangana, but formation of separate state has turned as a golden choice to a single family.

Indirectly referring to the favorable results to the BJP in the recently held elections in the state, he exuded confidence that BJP would come into power in Telangana state in the next Legislative Assembly elections. Development of Telangana state was possible only through BJP. BJP would show its strength in municipal corporation elections of Warangal and Khammam.

He alleged that the Telangana government had not submitted any report to the Centre on damage due to recent floods in Hyderabad. The Centre would extend financial help, if it sent the report on loss, he added.

He pointed out that the strength of the BJP has increased to 40 corporators from four corporators in the GHMC in the recent elections. The government was not taking up election of Mayor to GHMC elections even after one month of elections. He alleged that TRS and MIM have entered into a secret agreement on election of GHMC mayor post.

He alleged that corruption was rampant in the education system in the state due to the failure of the TRS government.

