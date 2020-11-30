BJP workers continue attacks on TRS party workers in Hyderabad 

At Saidabad, TRS workers who were returning after a political meeting were cornered and attacked by BJP party workers at Singareni colony on Sunday night. Two persons received injuries in the attack.

By | Published: 11:18 am

Hyderabad: Attacks on Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) by Bharatiya Janata Party workers continued in the city on Sunday night with reports coming in from different places.

At Saidabad, TRS workers who were returning after a political meeting were cornered and attacked by BJP party workers at Singareni colony on Sunday night. Two persons received injuries in the attack. On information the police reached the spot and dispersed the BJP workers and shifted the TRS cadre to hospital.

At Golconda Taramati Baradari area, a group of BJP workers tried to attack a TRS leader when he went for a cup of tea at a roadside hotel. The BJP workers questioned the leader Yakoob Reddy and his gunman who was present with him at the spot. On information the Golconda police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd from the place.

Meanwhile, several old videos began surfacing in the social media where some persons who are being questioned by election officers. The videos were from previous local body elections in different districts, police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .