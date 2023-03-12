BJP’s DK Aruna defends LPG price hike, says none complaining of liquor price hike

Hyderabad: Even as the entire nation is criticising the Modi government for increasing the prices of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders, BJP national vice president DK Aruna has come out with a claim stating that the cylinders were still affordable and that it was not pinching the pockets of the common man.

“If one cooking gas cylinder costs Rs 1,200, it runs for 2 months and it costs just Rs 20 per day,” she claimed.

In fact, she is blaming the State government for the high price of LPG cylinders. She claimed that the State government was charging an excess tax of Rs 300, due to which the prices of cylinders have increased.”Let the State government reduce taxes on cylinders if it cares for the welfare of the people,” she said.

This shows how ignorant @aruna_dk is She doesn't even know the simple fact that there is no State Govt Tax on LPG cylinder There is only 5% GST on LPG cylinder of which 2.5% GST goes to Central govt and State Govt gets 2.5% GST This is the Problem with BJP leaders, they are… https://t.co/OUFFIxXNxm pic.twitter.com/0znYqx2ORO — Dinesh Chowdary (@dcstunner999) March 12, 2023

Interestingly, Aruna criticised people for raising the issue of LPG cylinder price hike and asked why they do not question the BRS government when it increases the prices of liquor. “Nobody raises their voices when the State government hikes the prices of liquor. Why?” she asked.

In a hurry to defend the Modi government, Aruna went to the polls extent of comparing liquor price hike with LPG cylinder, many pointed out, reminding her that prices of liquor were increased to discourage people from taking up drinking or at least consuming more, whereas the increase in the LPG price would affect the families budgets.

The senior BJP leader’s calculation a domestic LPG cylinder would last for two months was also beyond understanding for most people as in most of the urban families a cylinder would not for not more than 35 days, they pointed out.