BJP’s Jithender Reddy suggests ‘buffalo’ treatment for ‘BJP Telangana leadership’

AP Jithender Reddy tweeted a hilarious video of buffaloes being herded into a lorry, suggesting a kick from behind to get them moving.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:56 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Hyderabad: Revealing what several leaders of the BJP’s Telangana unit think of their leaders including State president Bandi Sanjay, the party’s national executive member AP Jithender Reddy tweeted a hilarious video of buffaloes being herded into a lorry, suggesting a kick from behind to get them moving.

The former Mahabubnagar MP tweeted a video showing a man kicking a lazy buffalo from behind to get it climb into a lorry and tagged BJP’s national leaders BL Santosh, Sanjay Bansal and the BJP’s official Twitter handles. He also suggested that this was the treatment required for the BJP’s Telangana leadership.

Though he tried to clarify that what he meant was the treatment that should be given to detractors of Bandi within the party, the tweet has actually revealed what was in his mind, and also revealed exactly what many other leaders of the BJP in Telangana are thinking, especially in the backdrop of what has been happening in the saffron party recently.

There have been multiple discussions and damage control attempts by the party’s national leadership including national president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah after leaders including Eatala Rajendar, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and others made known their displeasure with the functioning style of State president Bandi Sanjay.

There is talk that the national leadership is planning to shunt Sanjay out of the post and replace him with other acceptable leaders, with the name of Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, who was twice the State president earlier, now making the rounds.