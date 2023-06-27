Allotment of 2BHK houses will be expedited soon in Hyderabad: KTR

KT Rama Rao said the allotment of double bedroom houses to beneficiaries would be expedited with a gap of 15 days each in July, August and September in Greater Hyderabad limits

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:28 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the allotment of double bedroom houses to beneficiaries would be expedited with a gap of 15 days each in July, August and September in Greater Hyderabad limits.

Unlike opposition parties, especially BJP, which indulges in dethroning democratically elected governments. BRS believes in people welfare politics, he said, while speaking in a chat show on a vernacular news channel.

Coming down heavily on the Governor system, the Minister said despite nine months passing by, Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan was yet to clear the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill. As the Bill was presented in the State Assembly, many students took admissions in private universities. Now, their future was stake and who should be held responsible, he asked, adding that Governors were locking horns with democratically elected governments with political agendas.

Making light of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao joining the Congress, he said the BRS was the first choice for leaders as victory was guaranteed. As the party suspended them and there was no space for such leaders, they had joined other party.

“Show me one leader who quit BRS and joined other party after being assured a ticket,” Rama Rao said, adding that the BRS would declare the candidates for the Assembly elections well in advance. The Minister also said he would be contesting again from Sircilla.

Responding to questions from viewers on his affidavit, he said his wealth had increased but so did debts.

“One should consider the net worth of an individual. Though a corporate job looks good, the satisfaction of helping the poor, getting investments and especially there no weavers suicides in Sircilla,” Rama Rao said on his joining politics. Stating that he was a ‘hardware’ guy who did not want to be called CEO as former Chief Minister SM Krishna and Nara Chandrababu Naidu were known, he said he preferred to be with the masses.

On the BRS plans to contest in Andhra Pradesh, he said the party would definitely contest the elections with a special focus on Parliamentary elections. Since BRS wants to play a key role in national politics, emphasis would be on Parliamentary elections, he said, adding that politics and friendship were different. Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan was a friend, so was Telugu Desam’s Nara Lokesh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

Regarding AIMIM’s plans to contest in many seats in the State, the Minister it was their decision and BRS was least interested in their plans. “Why do you think minorities will vote for a particular party?” he asked.

Over the charges on abolishing GO 111 and BRS leaders purchasing lands in the villages, he reminded that all political parties, including the Congress and BJP, had assured to revoke the GO. DK Aruna, Rajgopal Reddy, Vivek Venkat Swamy and several others owned lands in those villages. “If anyone had doubts, they could approach the court, he said.

On FSI limits, the Minister reminded that limitations were lifted by the YSR government. More so, if there was a limit, there would be restrictions on the floors and as a result, land would become more premium, he said.

Ridiculing the Congress and BJP assurances to abolish Dharani, the Minister said even before the system, there were land disputes. Over one crore transactions were performed in the system facilitating same day registrations and mutations. There was no scope for any tampering and the government was working on fixing a few snags in the system, he said.

Stating that casting baseless allegations would not suffice on Outer Ring Road TOT tenders, the Minister wanted the opposition parties to prove their charges with evidences. Already, defamation suits have been filed against a few people and the matter was pending in the court. The State government followed NHAI guidelines in floating tenders and would receive over Rs.7300 crore, which would be reinvested to create more infrastructure.

“Telangana government is developing infrastructure and accordingly investments are flowing. This resulted in drastic increase in Per Capita Income. People from other States are working in different fields in the State” he added.

Also Read Lulu Group announces investments worth Rs 3,500 crore in Telangana