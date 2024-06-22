BJYM activists detained for staging protest at TGPSC office in Hyderabad

The BJYM activists' attempt to forcefully enter the TSPSC office led to tension between the leaders and the police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 01:16 PM

Hyderabad: The police on Saturday took several Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders in custody for staging a protest in front of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) office demanding release of the job calendar and mega DSC notification.

The BJYM activists’ attempt to forcefully enter the TSPSC office led to tension between the leaders and the police. The BJYM leaders were subsequently arrested by the police and taken into custody. They were taken to different police stations in the city.

The agitators alleged that the TGPSC failed to provide employment to youth in the State. The BJYM leaders demanded that the TGPSC provide a 1:100 opportunity in the upcoming Mega DSC, Employment Calendar, and Group 1 exams.