Blackpink’s announces comeback in August

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:40 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Hyderabad: Blackpink, a Korean music group, has been on unofficial hiatus since October 2020. Their last release, ‘The Album’ reached #2 on the BillBoard Top 200 charts, making it the highest-charting female K-Pop song. Since their debut in 2016, the South Korean girl group has released 10 albums, 12 singles and three extended plays.

On July 6, the group’s agency, YG Entertainment confirmed that they will be releasing new music in August. According to YG Entertainment, Blackpink is presently in the final stages of recording their new album. It has also been revealed that Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will be shooting the music video for their album’s song in July. The band will also be going on a world tour, but the details for the same have not been released yet.

Via Soompi, a representative of YG Entertainment confirmed to South Korean news outlet YTN Star, “A lot of music that is Blackpink-esque has been completed with much effort over a long period of time. In order to expand Blackpink’s emotional connection with fans all over the world, they will set out for the largest-scale world tour in K-pop girl group history until the end of the year along with their comeback. Furthermore, big projects fitting of that status will continuously follow.”

— Aishwarya Jain