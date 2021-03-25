‘BlueHyderabad Run’ to sensitise public on harvesting rainwater

Funds raised from the Run will be utilised towards restoration of lake and stepwell projects being underway in the heart of Hitec City and the densely populated area of Kondapur–Masjid Banda basin

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Society for Advancement of Human Endeavour (SAHE) in association with The Rainwater Project, is hosting the first edition of BlueHyderabad Run, on April 11 from Gachibowli stadium.

Funds raised from the Run will be utilised towards restoration of lake and stepwell projects being underway in the heart of Hitec City and the densely populated area of Kondapur–Masjid Banda basin with the support of local communities, government agencies, concerned citizens, religious institutions, students, academic institutions, NGOs, Corporates and others.

The BlueHyderabad Run will have both 5 km and 10 km categories and interested participants interested can register at www.saheindia.org.

