Arvind Kumar lauds NGO for restoring Gachibowli well

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) principal secretary Arvind Kumar has applauded the efforts of members of The Rainwater Project for restoring a well in Gachibowli. In a tweet here on Monday, Arvind Kumar said the Gachibowli well was being restored and that the recharge springs too had come alive.

The garbage and silt from the well was being removed, according to the pictures he added to the tweet. A sitting area too was being constructed around the well, he said, adding that community participation could contribute a lot.

“Gachibowli well is being restored & recharge springs have come alive. There’s also a sitting area being created around Well done @rainwater_info @kalpana_designs & thanks @ChirecSchool for funding the restoration Community participation can do wonders @KTRTRS,” he tweeted.

