| The Rainwater Project New Solution To Avoid Water Logging In Hyderabad Harvesting Rainwater

The Rainwater Project: New Solution To Avoid Water Logging In Hyderabad | Harvesting Rainwater

Is there any solution to water-logging? Yes, we can harvest rainwater by following easy procedures as suggested by Kalpana Ramesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:39 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: Is there any solution to water-logging? Yes, we can harvest rainwater by following easy procedures as suggested by Kalpana Ramesh. Watch this video for details.

Watch: