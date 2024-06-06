BMT at MNJ sees 4-fold rise

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 June 2024, 10:05 PM

Hyderabad: In less than a year since Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF) set up a new block at the MNJ Institute of Oncology and State Cancer Institute, the facility has seen a four-fold increase in the number of patients undergoing the lifesaving Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), free of cost.

“We’ve performed as many as 55 free BMTs and 72 follow-up cases on cancer patients after the new block was set up. Over 1.35 lakh patients, not just from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, but also other States such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Bihar have undergone treatment in the last ten months,” Dr Krishna Chaitanya, Medical Oncologist, said.

It also significantly reduced the waiting period from 48 hours to less than 6 hours for chemotherapy.

Additionally, primary screening camps conducted through a mobile screening bus helped detect early-stage cancer in 1.5 per cent of patients.

The state-of-the-art oncology block with 300 beds was constructed with a cost of Rs 80 crore, donated by the CSR arm of Aurobindo Pharma. “The new oncology block is a significant milestone in the fight against cancer in Telangana,” said Director, Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, K Nityananda Reddy.