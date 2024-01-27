Boby Deol to make Tollywood debut with Balakrishna’s next film

| Boby Deol To Make Tollywood Debut With Balakrishnas Next Film

The makers of ‘NBK109’, Sithara Entertainments, confirmed the news on their official X handle on occasion of Boby Deol’s birthday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 07:32 PM

Hyderabad: Bobby Deol, who is currently basking in the limelight following the success of ‘Animal,’ is poised to make his debut in the Telugu film industry with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming project, titled ‘NBK109.’

Bobby Deol garnered numerous accolades for his outstanding performance in the film.

The makers of ‘NBK109’, Sithara Entertainments, confirmed the news on their official X handle on occasion of Boby Deol’s birthday.

Produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya, under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema, the film marks the first collaboration between Balakrishna and director Bobby.

This new venture has generated substantial buzz, and fans are eagerly anticipating the dynamic collaboration between Bobby Deol and the Telugu film industry stalwart, Nandamuri Balakrishna.

“Welcome aboard #BobbyDeol garu, A great bundle of talent with enigmatic screen presence! Happy Birthday sir, can’t wait to see you unleash yourself with the Lion #NandamuriBalakrishna garu on Big Screens in our #NBK109 @dirbobby @Vamsi84 #SaiSoujanya @SitharaEnts @Fortune4Cinemas #SrikaraStudios,’ reads a post on Sithara Entertainments.