Bobby Deol’s romantic birthday wish for wife Tania: Shares adorable photo

By ANI Updated On - 24 January 2024, 12:06 PM

Mumbai: Actor Bobby Deol shared a romantic photo to wish his wife Tania Deol on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Bobby penned a short yet sweet birthday wish for Tania.

In the picture, Bobby holds Tania close, both of them brimming with happiness and this moment of the couple is beautifully captured by lens.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life.”

As soon as the birthday post was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Happy birthday.”

Chunky Panday commented, “Happy Happy birthday.”

Rahul Dev dropped a comment, which read, “Happy Happy Birthday Tania!”

Bobby and Tania tied the knot on May 30, 1996.

The couple welcomed son Aryaman in 2001 and son Dharam in 2004.

Talking about Bobby’s recent release ‘Animal’ in which he played the role of the antagonist Abrar Haque.

‘Animal’ was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticised for its depiction of misogyny.

Released on December 1, the film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled ‘Animal Park’, in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

‘Animal’ revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there’s an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in over Rs 800 crore at the box office.

Apart from this, Bobby is all set to star in superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film tentatively titled ‘NBK109’.