Body of Hyderabad resident killed at Ukraine border reaches home

The victim was promised a job of a helper by the agent in Russia but however, ended up reaching the Ukraine border

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 March 2024, 11:19 PM

Hyderabad: The body of Mohd Asfan, (30), a resident of Bazaar Guard who was killed at Ukraine border was brought the city on Saturday. The burial will take place on Sunday noon.

The man had travelled to Moscow in December and landed up working in the warzone. He was promised a job of a helper by the agent in Russia but however, ended up reaching the Ukraine border.

The family on coming to know about the news of his death early this month had contacted the Indian embassy in Russia. The Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Russia got in touch with the local authorities and facilitated the shift of the body to Hyderabad.

Asfan, paid Rs 3 lakh to some agents and the man was allegedly duped by the agents.