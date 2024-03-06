Hyderabad man forced to fight in Russia-Ukraine war, killed

The victim was promised a job of a helper by the agent in Russia but however, ended up reaching the Ukraine border

Published Date - 6 March 2024

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad youth who was conned into assisting the Russian Army on the pretext of a job there, has been killed in the war with Ukraine, officials confirmed.

Mohd Asfan, (30), a resident of Bazaar Guard in Hyderabad travelled to Moscow in December and landed up working in the warzone. He was promised a job of a helper by the agent in Russia but however, ended up reaching the Ukraine border.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi after coming to know about the plight of Indian youth who were trapped at Ukraine border last week made an appeal to the government to rescue them. The Indian embassy in Russia on Wednesday had confirmed to Asaduddin Owaisi that Asfan was killed.

Asfan had reportedly sustained a gunshot wound while serving on the Russian border with Ukraine, it is learnt. A commerce graduate, he previously worked in a men’s clothing store in the city before heading to Moscow. Asfan is survived by his wife and two children.

On coming to know about the news of Aslan’s death, the AIMIM leaders visited his house in Bazaar Guard and met the family members. The party is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and making efforts to bring back the body to Hyderabad.