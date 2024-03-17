AIMIM leaders, public pay tribute at Mohammed Asfan’s funeral, killed at Ukraine border

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 07:14 PM

Mohammed Asfan (30)

Hyderabad: The body of Mohammed Asfan (30), who was killed at the Ukrainian border, was brought to the city on Saturday evening. The body was later buried at a local graveyard after the ‘namaz e janaza’ prayers were performed at Masjid -e Qutb Shahi at Bazarghat on Sunday.

Scores of people including AIMIM party leaders attended the funeral in the afternoon.

Asfan, who is survived by a wife and child worked at an apparels store in the city before moving over to Russia at the instance of a few agents who assured of high salary. He paid the agents about Rs. 3 lakhs for the job that involved assisting the defense forces in Moscow.

After reaching Moscow in December, he worked there for a few days and was shifted to the Ukraine border where he reportedly died after a bullet hit him early this month. The news of Asfan’s death was confirmed and communicated to the family by the Indian Embassy in Russia.

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the house when the body was taken to the graveyard and the family members broke down. The family demanded the government initiate stringent action against the agents who conned Asfan and others like him with high salary but failed to disclose the risks involved in the job.

They had given the names of three agents to the law enforcement authorities alleging the agents were responsible fully for the circumstances that led to the death of Asfan.