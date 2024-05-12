Hyderabad braces for heavy rainfall, GHMC issues alert

GHMC officials have advised citizens to stay vigilant and alert in anticipation of potential problems caused by the downpour.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 05:43 PM

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a warning to residents of Hyderabad regarding the likelihood of heavy rainfall on Sunday evening and night.

GHMC officials have advised citizens to stay vigilant and alert in anticipation of potential problems caused by the downpour. In the event of any issues arising due to the rain, citizens are urged to contact the Disaster Response Force (DRF) at 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for assistance.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad, light to moderate rains are expected to persist in Hyderabad and Telangana over the next four days.

A yellow alert has been issued for Monday in several districts including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Kamareddy. There is a possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in isolated areas.

On Sunday, Hyderabad experienced soaring temperatures, with Shaikpet recording the highest at 40.8 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Khairatabad, Saroornagar, and Serilingampally at 40.7 degrees Celsius. In Telangana, Kamareddy received the highest rainfall with 40 mm, followed by Kumaram Bheem Asifabad with 35.8 mm and Sangareddy with 29 mm. Several districts across the state have been grappling with temperatures ranging from 40 to 43 degrees Celsius.

The anticipated rainfall is expected to provide relief from the high temperatures in Telangana, with no heatwave conditions expected for the next ten days. Residents are urged to stay updated with weather advisories and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the inclement weather.