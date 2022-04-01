Body of unidentified person found near Pakhal stream in Gudur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:06 AM, Fri - 1 April 22

Mahabubabad: The body of a person aged around 50 years was found near the Pakhal stream in Gudur in the district on Friday morning.

Noticing the body under suspicious circumstances near the Bathukamma statue under a Bunyan tree, the passersby have informed the local police. It is yet to be ascertained how the man had died and who he was.

