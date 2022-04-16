Bold Legend fancied for Mumbai selections

Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

File Photo

Mumbai: The Pesi Shroff-trained Bold Legend looks set to win the MMT Pandole Plate 2000 metres, a handicap for horses Class-II, rated 60 to 86 (rated 40 to 59 eligible), the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

False rail are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS

1. Mariella 1, Zacapa 2, Daulat Mai 3

2. Bold Legend 1, The Bawaji 2

3. Exclusive 1, Red Merlot 2, Majestic Warrior 3

4. Sufiyah 1, Gusty Girl 2, Northen Singer 3

5. Sunrise 1, Majorella Blue 2, Full Of Grace 3

6. Willy Wonkaa 1, Toofaan 2, Galloping Glory 3

7. Distinction 1, Dufy 2, Liberation 3

8. Cognosco 1, Between Friends 2, Remy Red 3

Day’s Best: Sunrise.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

