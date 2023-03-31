Bollywood music icons Himesh, Shreya, and Vishal awe-struck by ‘Telugu Indian Idol 2’ contestants

Hyderabad: Music is a universal language that transcends all boundaries, and it is the essence of our being, connecting us in ways that words cannot. That’s what makes the ‘Telugu Indian Idol 2’ on aha showcase the incredible talent within the Telugu community.

From the first note, it was clear that the Top 11 contestants were destined for greatness. Their soulful melodies, passionate performances, and awe-inspiring talent have captured the hearts of millions worldwide, including renowned Bollywood musicians like Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and the illustrious singer Shreya Ghoshal.



The contestant Sowjanya Bhagavathula left the audience spellbound with her rendition of a melodious song from ‘Gowthamiputra Shatakarni’. Her soulful voice impressed everyone, including the judges, especially Thaman. He was so impressed by her singing that he promised to share it with the song’s original singer, Shreya Ghoshal, who was moved by Sowjanya’s voice. Shreya appreciated her singing style and called it “butter on the toast”.

Both Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya expressed their love and support for the aha ‘Telugu Indian Idol’ contestants in the last episode, which is a testament to the incredible talent, and aha is proud to have given them a stage to shine on.

Not only has Sowjanya won the audience’s hearts with her soulful voice, but her daughter has also captured their affection, and has received a special gift – anklets – from the legendary actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.

aha’s ‘Telugu Indian Idol 2’ has captivated audiences nationwide with its electrifying performances, soulful melodies, and incredible talent. Don’t miss watching the show’s new episodes every Friday and Saturday at 7 pm.