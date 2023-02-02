Music video of ‘Qaraar’ in the voice of Shreya Ghoshal impresses listeners

Enchanting world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Sukoon’ has taken over the minds and souls of the listeners again

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: The enchanting world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Sukoon’ has taken over the minds and souls of the listeners again. The songs are aesthetic and have a vibe similar to what the title ‘Sukoon’ suggests.

The National Award-winning filmmaker-turned-music composer presents another video featuring Shreya Ghoshal, as she sings ‘Qaraar’ from his highly-appreciated album, and listeners can’t seem to have enough of it.

The music video of ‘Qaraar’, a soul-stirring song in the soulful voice of Shreya Ghoshal from the first-ever music album made by Bhansali has just been released. The listeners have been listening to the tunes of Shreya in a loop and are quite mesmerised by the rendition.

‘Qaraar’ is a classic song, which is re-created by Shreya Ghoshal and was originally sung by Begum Akhtar.

Akhtari Bai Faizabadi, also known as Begum Akhtar, was an Indian singer and actor. Dubbed ‘Mallika-e-Ghazal’, she is regarded as one of the greatest singers of ghazal, dadra, and thumri genres of Hindustani classical music.

It’s commendable to note that youngsters have fallen in love with ‘Sukoon’. The charm of its musical notes is endearing to one and all as they recall fond memories while enjoying the peace that ‘Sukoon’ brings to everyone. Listening to these tracks makes one feel like pausing the wheel of time to ensure that one can savour its splendour forever and ever.

Check out the music video: