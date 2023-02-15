‘Telugu Indian Idol’ season 2 on aha promises to be bigger and better

From undiscovered talents to seasoned pros, the show promises to unearth the best singers from the Telugu-speaking world.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:55 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: Over the last three years, aha’s aim was to provide its viewers with clutter-breaking shows and entertaining content. With its latest launch, ‘Telugu Indian Idol 2’, the platform is set to unleash a wave of musical magic that will resonate globally.

From undiscovered talents to seasoned pros, the show promises to unearth the best singers from the Telugu-speaking world. In season 2, aha opens doors to talented singers to reach new heights and shine on a global stage.

Speaking about the show’s unveiling, CEO – aha, Ajit Thakur said: “‘Telugu Indian Idol’ successfully started a legacy last year. To continue entertaining our audience and providing talented individuals with a platform to showcase their talent again, we came up with a new season that is much bigger than before.”

More than 6,000 people have given the auditions this year, and the 50 selected contestants will get a chance to sing before the renowned panel of judges, including icons like S Thaman, Geetha Madhuri and Karthik. They will also be seen evaluating every singer’s performance and progress throughout the season and helping them turn into a ‘Telugu Indian Idol’.

Hema Chandra, on the other hand, will be seen as the host, ensuring that viewers are entertained and engaged throughout each episode.

S Thaman, who will be seen as a judge of the popular reality show again, adds, “‘Telugu Indian Idol’ has been very close to my heart because I have been associated with it since the first season. No singing reality show celebrates music like aha does with ‘Telugu Indian Idol’, and I’m confident this season will raise the bar higher.”

Adding to everyone’s excitement, debuting as judge on OTT, Geetha Madhuri revealed, “Music has been my way of life since my childhood, and I’m honoured to be able to share my experience with the budding singers coming on the show. This season will truly be epic. The heart-warming stories of the contestants will also inspire many people across the country.”