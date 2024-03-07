Bomb threat at DU college, searches underway

The Bomb Detection Team and the Bomb Disposal Squad, rushed to the college and evacuated the students and staff, DCP Rohit Meena said

By PTI Published Date - 7 March 2024, 01:12 PM

New Delhi: Panic gripped the Ram Lal Anand College of the Delhi University after a staff member received a bomb threat message on his mobile phone on Thursday morning, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said the staff received a message on WhatsApp at 9:34 am.

Subsequently, police, along with an ambulance, the Bomb Detection Team and the Bomb Disposal Squad, rushed to the college and evacuated the students and staff, he said.

“Search and checking is being carried out. So far, nothing suspicious has been found,” the officer said.