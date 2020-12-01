Bonalu procession held at Vemulawada

The street of Baddipochamma temple, an associate temple of Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, was jam-packed with scores of devotees thronging the shrine

Rajanna-Sircilla: Baddipochamma bonalu celebrations were held on a grand scale in Vemulawada temple town on Tuesday.

Amid drumbeats, devotees and shiva sathies reached the temple. Pilgrims were seen standing in serpentine queue lines to have a darshan of the goddess. They presented bonams to the residing deity by offering toddy. It is estimated that about 30,000 pilgrims visited the shrine and offered bonams to the goddess.

On the occasion of Karthika Pournami, scores of devotees thronged Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple on Monday. After having darshan of Lord Shiva, pilgrims offered bonams to Baddipochamma on Tuesday.

Besides two Telugu States, devotees from neighbouring Maharashtra also visited the temple town.

