Bonjour India Festival to kickstart in Hyderabad from April 2

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:38 PM, Fri - 1 April 22

Hyderabad: After a gap of almost two years, French film and food connoisseurs in Hyderabad have something to cheer about. Alliance Française of Hyderabad has announced its Bonjour India Festival coming to the City of Pearls.

Starting from April 2 with the Café Cinema event where Telangana IT and Industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens, Counselor for Education, Science and Culture, Embassy of France in India are expected to attend.

The event, which is an exclusive (by invitation only) event, will be an evening of French movie, French wine and French canapés at Novotel HICC Lawns on April 2 from 5.30 PM. The Café Cinema will showcase the movie DÉLICIEUX which is a heartwarming dramedy about the first restaurant in France set in pre revolution France. The movie will have English subtitles. This will be followed by meet and greet over French wine and canapés.

This event will kick start the Bonjour India Festival in Hyderabad wherein on April 21 Electric Po, an ambient electro to Lo-Fi sounds of Massive Attack or Portishead to the rhythmic adventurism of the Balkan Beat Box collective will perform. The month of May is packed with a short film festival on May 7 along with a French Author’s India Tour. On May 11 an electrifying electro-dance performance will be held by Blanca Li. The festival will also feature a photography festival, science beyond borders and French Cartographic Journey to India.

Speaking about the festival, Alliance Francaise director Samuel Berthet said, “Over 120 events are being held in 19 cities in India and this will be spread across three months’ time. We have partnered with various institutes and galleries to organize our exhibitions and to screen the films.”

