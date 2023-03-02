Book cases under PD Act against those selling illicit liquor: Srinivas Goud tells officials

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud instructed Excise and Prohibition officials to intensify vigilance on the State border checkposts and register cases against those selling illicit liquor from other States

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud in a review meeting with the Excise and Prohibition officials in Hyderabad.

Recently, officials nabbed a gang that was involved in sale of illicit liquor manufactured in Odisha and was being sold in Telangana. Complimenting officials, the Minister directed them to check the sale of illicit liquor from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and other States in Telangana.

During a review meeting with the department officials here on Thursday, the Minister said a few persons were involved in sale of illicit liquor from other States. This was affecting the revenues of the State, he said.

“Stringent action should be initiated against persons, who sell illicit liquor. Cases should be booked under PD Act against such persons” Srinivas Goud said to officials.

Instructions were issued to the Excise Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed to strengthen the Prohibition and Excise State Task Force. Awards and rewards would be announced to officials, who work efficiently and curb the sale of illicit liquor in the State, the Minister said.